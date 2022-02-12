Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Cops Jump In Freezing River To Rescue Drowning Woman Trapped Under Dock

By zenger.news | on February 12, 2022

By Lee Bullen Two Georgia cops jump into freezing waters to rescue a drowning woman trapped under a dock after she reportedly jumped from a city bridge. The rescue was filmed at Forest River Bridge in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 8. The police responded to a 911 call, in which a witness reported a shoeless woman leaning over the bridge. […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Don't forget to follow us on social media!