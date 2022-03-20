Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Colombian Navy Finds Clandestine Cartel Shipyard With Two Narco Submarines

By zenger.news | on March 20, 2022

By Lee Bullen The Colombian Navy says it has uncovered a clandestine shipyard housing two “semi-submersible” vessels and other equipment for shipping tons of illegal drugs in a rural village of a municipality along the Pacific Ocean. The makeshift shipyard was located in a rural area of Tumaco in the Nariño Department, the navy said in a statement that alleges […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!