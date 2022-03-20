VIDEO: Colombian Navy Finds Clandestine Cartel Shipyard With Two Narco Submarines

By Lee Bullen The Colombian Navy says it has uncovered a clandestine shipyard housing two “semi-submersible” vessels and other equipment for shipping tons of illegal drugs in a rural village of a municipality along the Pacific Ocean. The makeshift shipyard was located in a rural area of Tumaco in the Nariño Department, the navy said in a statement that alleges […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!