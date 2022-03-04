Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: Cold Comfort: Police Officer Saves Runaway Dog Stuck On Ice Drift

By zenger.news | on March 04, 2022

By Lee Bullen A Michigan police officer saved a runaway dog that got trapped on a slab of drifting ice in a freezing cold river. The rescue took place at the Detroit River in Wyandotte, Michigan, on Feb. 28. Wyandotte Police Department said: “WPD, animal control and WFD teamed up for a pretty sweet rescue Monday afternoon. A Labradoodle had […]

