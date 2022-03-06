VIDEO: Clever Parrots Perform Crowed-Pleasing Tricks For Instagram

By Marija Stojkoska These clever parrots are also adept performers. In addition to doing various stunts, including skateboarding, they also get up to mischief. When they get the chance, they steal food and hide. The owner of the parrots, Katy Goerss, is from Austin, Texas, and she posts their antics on Instagram. Goerss said in an interview that one of […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!