VIDEO: Burglar Poses As Candy Seller Before His Accomplices Rush Resident’s Door

By zenger.news | on March 10, 2022

By Joseph Golder A suspected burglar posing as a seller of Skittles and M&Ms got out of the way at the last second as his three alleged accomplices rushed past him and invaded a home in California’s Central Valley. The suspects “stole personal belongings and then ran out of the house,” the Stockton Police Department said on Facebook. The home […]

