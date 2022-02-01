Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: British Man Convicted After Ramming Police Car 6 Times With Van

By zenger.news | on February 01, 2022

By Joseph Golder A van driver who was high on drugs and dressed only in his boxer shorts when he rammed a police car in Coventry, England, six times on Jan. 1, 2021, has been convicted. Paul Neelan was found guilty of two counts of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on police officers on Jan. 27, 2022, at the […]

