VIDEO: Brave Cop Drags Unconscious Driver From Burning Vehicle After Crash

By zenger.news | on March 11, 2022

By Lee Bullen A police officer in Washington state was captured on video dragging an unconscious man from a burning vehicle he had crashed into a parked camper. “We’d like to share the body-worn camera footage of Corporal JP Benitez’s heroic actions as he pulled an unconscious male from a burning vehicle,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office said about what they […]

