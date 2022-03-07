Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

VIDEO: Arsonist Sets Self On Fire While Torching Car In Portland, Oregon

By zenger.news | on March 07, 2022

By Lee Bullen An arsonist set himself alight while torching a parked car in Portland, Oregon. The incident was filmed in a store car park in the Raleigh Hills area in Portland in the early hours of March 6. Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: “On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 7:56 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!