VIDEO: Argentine Navy Airlifts Injured Fisherman For Emergency Care

By Lee Bullen An Argentine Navy helicopter airlifted an injured fisherman for emergency medical care after he lacerated his arm. The rescue took place off the coast of the city of Comodoro Rivadavia in the southern Argentine province of Chubut. “The 41-year-old man suffered an accident when he was sailing over 500 kilometers [270 nautical miles] from Comodoro Rivadavia. Rescuers […]