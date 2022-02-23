VIDEO: Alleged Drunken Driver Crashes Head-On Into Police Car And Injures 2 Officers

By Lee Bullen Two officers were injured when a drunken driver, heading in the wrong direction, crashed head-on into a police vehicle. The incident was filmed in the city of Middleton, Wisconsin, at around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 15. “A Middleton officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road. Two police department […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!