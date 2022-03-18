VIDEO: A Rottweiler’s Guilty Reaction To A Ripped Up Toy Scores Big On TikTok

By Lee Bullen Rocky the Rottweiler gives himself away after his owner asks which of her dogs ripped up the soft toy. The cute scene, with Rocky’s guilty reaction, was shared by Rocky & Me on TikTok, where it went viral with 14 million views. The footage was accompanied by the message: “Who did this? Answers on a postcard please.” […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!