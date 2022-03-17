Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

VIDEO: 51 Ukrainian Firefighters Tackle Massive Blaze After Russian Shelling Hits Kharkiv Market

By zenger.news | on March 17, 2022

By Joseph Golder Three people were reportedly killed and five injured after Russian forces shelled commercial pavilions in the market area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Footage shared by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters tackling a massive March 16 blaze that resulted from the shelling. It appears to have destroyed multiple buildings in the market area […]

