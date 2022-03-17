VIDEO: 51 Ukrainian Firefighters Tackle Massive Blaze After Russian Shelling Hits Kharkiv Market

By Joseph Golder Three people were reportedly killed and five injured after Russian forces shelled commercial pavilions in the market area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Footage shared by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters tackling a massive March 16 blaze that resulted from the shelling. It appears to have destroyed multiple buildings in the market area […]
