VIDEO: 22 Rescued From Burning Cargo Ship Transporting Porsches And Lambos To US

By Peter Barker The Portuguese Air Force rescued 22 crew members from a burning cargo ship transporting 4,000 Porsches, Lamborghinis and other cars to the United States. The rescue operation took place Feb. 16 off the Azores archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when the Panamanian-flagged Felicity Ace cargo ship caught ablaze. The 650-foot-long vessel was carrying 4,000 […]