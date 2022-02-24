Viagra Could Treat Potentially Fatal Eating Disorder In Dogs

By Martin M Barillas A rare disease afflicting dogs may now be treated with a “life changing and lifesaving” drug long used in humans but with an entirely different purpose. Megaesophagus is a rare canine disorder in which the esophagus, or gullet, becomes enlarged and unable to move food down to the stomach. When food gets stuck in the lower […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!