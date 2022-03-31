Venomous Sea Snail Could Be Key To More Effective Painkillers With Lower Risk Of Addiction

By Anamarija Brnjarchevska A venomous sea snail could hold the key to developing more effective painkillers with a reduced risk of addiction, researchers say. Deadly venom produced by cone snails has occasionally killed humans, and there is no antitoxin available. However, a team led by researchers from the University of Glasgow is trying to learn more about the poison produced […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!