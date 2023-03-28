Vasectomies Far Safer Than Previously Believed: Study

By Stephen Beech Vasectomies are far safer than previously believed, according to a new study of more than 90,000 operations. Men who undergo the snip are much less likely to suffer complications than expected, say doctors who reviewed the results of procedures performed in UK over 15 years. The study, led by researchers from Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, shows […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!