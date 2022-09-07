Vaping Has Become A Gateway To Nicotine Addiction For Teens, New Study Finds

By Simona Kitanovska Vaping has become a gateway to nicotine addiction for teens as most who take it up have never smoked before, a new study warned. Often perceived as a stepping stone to quitting smoking, more and more youngsters are vaping without having ever smoked. Teens whose parents smoke are “dramatically” more likely to vape and those with smoker […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!