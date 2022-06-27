The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Vans Strides Into The Metaverse

By zenger.news | on June 27, 2022

By Jonathan Hobbs Vans World has added another first to its history. It says it is the first brand to combine skating, fashion and community on Roblox. Roblox is a global platform that connects millions of people through shared virtual experiences. Users can explore a sizable open world, find skate places, go to the House of Vans, learn and execute […]

