US Mobilizes 10,000 Troops For Joint Exercise With Japanese Navy In Philippine Sea

By Joseph Golder The United States has mobilized 10,000 troops in the Philippine Sea for a joint exercise with the Japanese Navy “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific” — a clear message to China. The U.S. and its allies have expressed serious concerns about Beijing’s attempts to lay claim to numerous swathes of the South China Sea, which […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!