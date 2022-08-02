The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
US Marines Fire HIMARS During One Of World’s Biggest Training Exercises

By zenger.news | on August 02, 2022

By Joseph Golder This footage shows U.S. Marines firing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during one of the world’s biggest military training exercises. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System – or HIMARS – can be seen being operated by the American marines. It can be seen being loaded with ordnance before maneuvering to a different location along with other […]

