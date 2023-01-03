US Jewish Groups Criticize Netanyahu’s Conservative Israeli Government

By Mike Wagenheim Anti-Zionist Jewish group, Neturei Karta gather to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in front of United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States. Group members chanted slogans criticizing the Israeli government’s policies. The Conference of Presidents said it looked forward to working with Netanyahu on deepening the U.S.-Israel bond and countering the threat from Iran […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!