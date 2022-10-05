US-Israel Economic Cooperation ‘has Not Fully Utilized Its Potential,’ Strategic Meetings Reveal

By Dmitriy Shapiro Despite the close relationship between the U.S. and Israel, their economic partnership has lagged behind America’s cooperation with other allies, participants expressed on Wednesday at the first high-level strategic dialogue meetings on American-Israeli technology collaboration in Washington, D.C. An Israeli delegation joined a roundtable discussion at the White House facilitated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!