‘Unprecedented’ Water Levels Threatening Hydropower Generation In The West

By zenger.news | on March 11, 2022

By Zachary Rosenthal The nation’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, is continuing to dry up, placing water supplies and power generation in the West in potentially dire straits. Lake Powell is an artificial lake in the middle of the Colorado River on the border between Arizona and Utah. Created in 1963 after the construction of the Glen Canyon Dam, the lake […]

