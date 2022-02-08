Uninvited Guest: Woman Opens Living Room Door To Find Wild Boar Relaxing On Sofa

By Georgina Jadikovskaall A woman got the shock of her life when she arrived home to find her house in tatters and a wild boar relaxing on her sofa. The unnamed woman, who lives in Hagen, Germany, discovered the wild animal on Feb 4. The wild boar was just 10 feet away from the woman, according to a police press […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!