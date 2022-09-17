The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
UNF “Human Conflict: Black and White” 1970s class on Race Relations

By Staff | on September 17, 2022

By Francina Boykin

Special to The Florida Star Newspaper The University of North Florida made unprecedented history 50 years ago by offering a first ever of its kind in the state of Florida’s university system, a psychology class on race relations. “Human Conflict: Black and White” was taught by Dr. Peter Kranz from 1972 to 1977. He was an original staff member at […]

