Unbe-leaf-able: Thousands Of Tree Species Still Undiscovered

By Martin M Barillas A worldwide collaboration between scientists has yielded the largest forest database ever attempted, which estimates that Earth harbors about 73,000 tree species, of which 9,200 have yet to be described. In a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the global team revealed an estimate of 64,000 known tree species, whereas previous estimates […]
