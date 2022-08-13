The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
UN committee invites activists to address racial and civic concerns

By Staff | on August 13, 2022

Local Activist Addresses United Nations Committee About Racial Discrimination In Florida   Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) heard community activist Ben Frazier deliver a stinging rebuke and criticisms of Governor Ron DeSantis today. Frazier presented what he describes as the racist policies of the DeSantis regime.  Frazier is the president […]

