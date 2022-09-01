Ukrainians Fit Trophy Russian Armored Vehicle With Anti-Aircraft Gun

By Joseph Golder This footage shows how Ukrainian forces have decked out a trophy Russian armored fighting vehicle with an anti-aircraft gun that can fire 2,000 rounds per minute. The images show at least three Ukrainian troops riding in a Russian MT-LB, a Soviet-era, tracked armored fighting vehicle, which has been fitted with a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun. The images were […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!