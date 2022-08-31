The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Ukrainian Troops Target Russian Armored Fighting Vehicle And Soldiers

By zenger.news | on August 31, 2022

By Joseph Golder This footage shows Ukrainian troops targeting a Russian armored fighting vehicle and at least four soldiers. The images show the vehicle driving down a dirt track with at least four soldiers in tow. The soldiers turn off the dirt track and seek shelter in a building, with the armored fighting vehicle then stopping and beginning to turn […]

