Ukrainian Troops Destroy Russian Anti-Aircraft System In Kharkiv Region

By Joseph Golder This footage shows Ukrainian troops destroying a Russian anti-aircraft system in the Kharkiv region. The footage shows a Russian 2K22 Tunguska anti-aircraft system hiding among some trees in an urban area before it is suddenly hit. A large explosion ensues, with smoke rising into the air. The footage was obtained from the National Guard of Ukraine on […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!