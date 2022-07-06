The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Ukrainian Tanks Take Out Russian Multiple Rocket Launcher Vehicles And Special Rocket Transporters

By zenger.news | on July 06, 2022

By Joseph Golder Ukrainian tanks reportedly took out two Russian multiple rocket launcher vehicles as well as two special missile transporters. The multiple rocket launcher vehicles were reportedly BM-27 Uragans, while the special missile transporters were TZM-Ts. The footage appears to show Ukrainian tanks blowing the Russian military vehicles to smithereens during an intense battle, causing a large plume of […]

