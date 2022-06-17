Ukrainian Paratroopers Take Out Two Russian Tanks With Javelin Missile System

By Joseph Golder These images purport to show Ukrainian paratroopers taking out two Russian tanks with Javelin missile systems. The images appear to show one tank after it had been hit and a second one being destroyed. It is currently unclear where exactly the images were filmed but they were obtained from the Command of the Assault Troops of the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!