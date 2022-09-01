Ukrainian National Guard Says Russians Are Using Incendiary Weapons Against Them

By Joseph Golder The Ukrainian National Guard has said that Russian forces are using incendiary weapons against them in the Donetsk region. But they added that their troops are holding firm and are not giving them any ground–even when the “fiery rain” causes the ground under their feet to burn. Video footage shows a rain of fire descending on Ukrainian […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!