Ukrainian Marines Joke About Bad Weather And Thunderstorms As They Pummel Russians With Artillery

By Joseph Golder These images reportedly show Ukrainian Marines pummeling Russian positions with artillery before joking about how the “occupiers” were being hit by “thunderstorms” and “hail.” The footage was obtained from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade – officially the ‘Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky 36th Separate Marine Brigade’ – of the Ukrainian Navy, who jokingly said: “Weather forecasters predict thunderstorms […]