Ukrainian Marines Destroy Several Russian Military Vehicles In Coordinated Strikes

By William McGee This footage shows how Ukrainian air reconnaissance units and ground units worked together to destroy a number of Russian military vehicles and ammunition. Zenger News obtained the footage from the Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi 36th Separate Marine Brigade, a marine brigade of the Naval Infantry of the Ukrainian Navy, on August 25. The footage shows Russian military […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!