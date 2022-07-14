Ukrainian Forces Wipe Out Russian Ammo Dump In Spectacular Explosion

By William McGee Ukrainian ground forces reportedly destroyed two Russian artillery pieces and an ammo dump in a series of increasingly spectacular explosions. Zenger News obtained the footage from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade – an artillery formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces – on July 12. The brigade said: “A new gesture of goodwill from a truck, a warehouse […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!