Ukrainian Forces Take Out Russian Armored Personnel Carrier

By Joseph Golder Russian armored personnel carrier was turned to burned remains after it was destroyed by Ukrainian forces in south-eastern Ukraine, as these images show. The images were obtained from the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – also called the 110th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Zaporizhia Region – on Monday, July […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!