Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Grad Multiple Rocket Launcher

By Joseph Golder This footage shows how Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher. The images show the Russian Grad missile battery after it was spotted by Ukrainian forces, who say they managed to lure it out into the open before destroying it. The footage reportedly shows the enemy vehicle being hit by Ukrainian ordnance. The footage was […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!