Ukrainian Fighter Jets Fire Missiles While Flying Low And Protecting Their Skies

By Joseph Golder This footage shows Ukrainian fighter jets firing missiles at unseen targets while flying low and protecting their skies from the enemy. The images show one jet flying by and firing its ordnance before a second Ukrainian fighter jet flies along behind it and also unleashes its weaponry. The impressive display of military strength was obtained from the […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!