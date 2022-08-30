The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Ukrainian Artillery Takes Out Russian Howitzer In Precision Strike

By zenger.news | on August 30, 2022

By William McGee This footage purports to show how Ukrainian artillery took out a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in a precision strike in eastern Ukraine. The footage shows how the howitzer billows smoke and erupts into flames after being hit before it bursts into pieces in a huge explosion moments later. The self-propelled howitzer had been hiding in a […]

