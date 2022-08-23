The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Ukrainian Air Force Shoots Down Russian Drone With Buk Missile System

By zenger.news | on August 23, 2022

By Joseph Golder This footage reportedly shows the Ukrainian Air Force shooting down a Russian drone with a Buk missile system in south-eastern Ukraine. The video shows the system firing its missile at the enemy drone. The missile shoots into the sky and after a few seconds, it can be seen exploding as it hits its target. The images were […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!