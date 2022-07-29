The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Ukraine National Guard Fighters Land Direct Hit On Russian BMP-2 With Anti-Tank Guided Missile

By zenger.news | on July 29, 2022

By Joseph Golder This footage shows Ukrainian National Guard fighters in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine landing a direct hit on a Russian BMP-2 with an anti-tank guided missile. The footage begins by showing the Russian infantry fighting vehicle in the middle of a road a few seconds before it is hit by the guided missile. Suddenly, the projectile […]

