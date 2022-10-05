UK Zoo Names Baby Elephant After The Queen

By Hamraz Ahmad In honour of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s patron, Queen Elizabeth II, the zoo named a baby elephant the Thai word for ‘Queen’. The late Queen once met the calf’s mum. The conservation Zoo gave the privilege of naming the not-so-tiny infant to ZSL conservationists who work in Thailand, protecting endangered, Asian elephants in the wild. The conservationists chose […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!