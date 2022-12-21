Uganda’s Appears To Have Defeated The World’s Latest Outbreak Of Ebola

By Joseph Hammond Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. The same measures deployed to fight COVID-19 appear to have won a victory fighting a far deadlier virus – Ebola. This weekend Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni lifted all Ebola-related movement restrictions in the country. Museveni hailed progress in the country’s fight against Ebola in a media appearance in […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!