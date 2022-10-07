The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

UC Berkeley Law School Blasted For ‘Jew-free Zones’ As Dean Denies Allegation

By zenger.news | on October 07, 2022

By JNS Reporter University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, is under renewed scrutiny for the alleged development of “Jew-free zones” that seek to prevent the invitation of pro-Israel speakers to campus. Initially exposed in late August, the issue was thrust back into the national spotlight following a Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles op-ed by Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!