UAE Announces $5 Million In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine Despite Neutral Stance On Russia

By Virginia Van Zandt The United Arab Emirates announced $5 million in humanitarian assistance to citizens impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian rockets and artillery shells have struck civilian neighborhoods in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and Kharkiv, it’s second-largest city, while Russian tanks have demolished villages and suburbs in across Eastern Ukraine — forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to […]
Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !
Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!