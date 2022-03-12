U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Pennsylvania D.A.’s Request to Hear Cosby Case

Andrew Wyatt, the longtime spokesman, and crisis manager for entertainer Bill Cosby had a simple word for Montgomery, Pennsylvania Prosecutor Kevin Steele. “Cheating never gets you far in life,” Wyatt insisted after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would not review Cosby’s case despite the hail-Mary request from Steele. “On behalf of Mr. and Mrs. Cosby and the Cosby family, […]