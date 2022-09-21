The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
U.S. Officials Worry As Crowds Invade Iraq’s Presidential Palace

By zenger.news | on September 21, 2022

By Hollie McKay Inside the Green Zone, Baghdad activated its missile-defense system to destroy incoming rockets and artillery rounds last night as political parties vied for government buildings in the Iraqi capital, according to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. The C-RAM missile defense system can fire up to 4,500 rounds per minute to tear apart incoming rockets and shells. A […]

