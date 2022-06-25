The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Two Black Executives, Alicia Boler-Davis and David Bozeman Announce Their Departures From Amazon

Open Audio Article Player

By Staff | on June 25, 2022

By Derek Major

Two top Black Amazon executives, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, Alicia Boler-Davis, and VP of Transportation Services, David Bozeman, are departing the company. CNBC reports the pair were among the tech giant’s few Black executives. Amazon has made progress on its diversity goals in its executive ranks in recent years. However, less than 6% of its senior leaders […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!