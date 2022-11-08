The Florida Star | The Georgia Star
Northeast Florida’s, Oldest, Largest, Most Read African American Owned Newspaper

A TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE SINCE 1951

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes For Layoffs

By zenger.news | on November 08, 2022

By Bibhu Pattnaik With the ongoing layoff fiasco happening at Twitter, its co-founder Jack Dorsey has come forward to take responsibility, saying he is the one to blame for it.  In a recent Twitter post, Dorsey apologized to the company employees a day after the company laid off nearly 50 percent of its workforce. Folks at Twitter past and present […]

Welcome to the Online e-Edition of The Florida Star / The Georgia Star !

Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!